Killer Whale Jumps Out Of The Water In Majestic Video

A killer whale is making the rounds on Twitter in an awesome video.

In a video tweeted by @spicoli______, a group of boats were out in the ocean when a killer whale decided to put on a show.

A gigantic one jumped right out of the water while appearing to be going after a dolphin, and the video is downright incredible. Give it a watch below.

While I'm not a big fan of the ocean and the creatures that are in the water, I must admit that this video is pretty damn cool.

I don't know if that orca was hunting or just swimming in the same area as that dolphin. It's a bit hard to tell.

What's not hard to tell is that the video is awesome.

If you’re a fan of fishing or just boating out in the ocean, I’d imagine you find this video even cooler than I do.

Imagine being out on the water enjoying a few cold beers when all of a sudden a gigantic orca is flying through the air.

If that’s not cool, then I don’t know what is.

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments below.