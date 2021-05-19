Kwame Brown Shreds Stephen A. Smith In His Latest Rant, Calls Him A ‘Punk Motherf**ker’

Kwame Brown isn’t a fan of Stephen A. Smith.

Brown has been lighting up the internet recently with rants targeting his critics, and they've been nothing short of absolute gold.

Kwame Brown going off pic.twitter.com/Z237VKFNJh — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 17, 2021

Now, he’s set his sights on the ESPN star, and the beef goes back to Smith calling Brown a scrub when the Lakers traded him, according to BroBible.

Well, Brown hasn’t forgotten and he absolutely unloaded during a recent stream. Watch him call Stephen A. a “punk motherf**ker” and much more below.

I hope these Kwame Brown videos never end. I seriously hope they never end. The dude just doesn’t care. He was the first overall pick in his draft class, played more than a decade in the league and people still want to snipe.

He’s clearly had enough and he’s now coming for scalps.

Kwame Brown going at Matt Barnes again pic.twitter.com/m4iWtuggW1 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 18, 2021

Also, you know how you can kind of tell when somebody shouldn’t be messed with. Well, that’s very much the vibe I get from Brown.

He doesn’t come off like a guy who plays games. He comes off like a guy who will light you up if it comes to it. In fact, according to Gilbert Arenas, it once took 20 guys to take him and his brother down in a club.

Gilbert Arenas on Kwame Brown; “It took 20 bodyguards to take him and his brother down inside a club.” ???????????? (h/t @GeorgeFoster72) pic.twitter.com/8v1I6by7GE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 18, 2021

Kwame Brown might be the new king of the internet when it comes to the NBA, and I’m more than here for it.