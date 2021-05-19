Editorial

Kwame Brown Shreds Stephen A. Smith In His Latest Rant, Calls Him A ‘Punk Motherf**ker’

Kwame Brown isn’t a fan of Stephen A. Smith.

Brown has been lighting up the internet recently with rants targeting his critics, and they've been nothing short of absolute gold.

Now, he’s set his sights on the ESPN star, and the beef goes back to Smith calling Brown a scrub when the Lakers traded him, according to BroBible.

Well, Brown hasn’t forgotten and he absolutely unloaded during a recent stream. Watch him call Stephen A. a “punk motherf**ker” and much more below.

I hope these Kwame Brown videos never end. I seriously hope they never end. The dude just doesn’t care. He was the first overall pick in his draft class, played more than a decade in the league and people still want to snipe.

He’s clearly had enough and he’s now coming for scalps.

Also, you know how you can kind of tell when somebody shouldn’t be messed with. Well, that’s very much the vibe I get from Brown.

He doesn’t come off like a guy who plays games. He comes off like a guy who will light you up if it comes to it. In fact, according to Gilbert Arenas, it once took 20 guys to take him and his brother down in a club.

Kwame Brown might be the new king of the internet when it comes to the NBA, and I’m more than here for it.