Lane Kiffin Being Ranked As The 30th Best Coach In College Football Is Insulting

CBS Sports has shown Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin a shocking amount of disrespect.

The site released its rankings between 65-26 for college football coaches around the country, and Kiffin was ranked 30th!

Yes, Kiffin came in behind 29 other coaches in America, and that makes absolutely no sense at all.

From an entertainment standpoint alone, Kiffin has to be in the top 20. Add in the fact that he’s an offensive genius, and I’d listen to bumping him into the top 15.

Look at what he did as the OC at Alabama, the rebuild effort at FAU and the offense the Rebels put on the field in 2020.

Sure, the Rebels might have only gone 5-5, but Ole Miss scored at least 30 points in seven of their 10 games. They put up at least 42 points in half of them. Again, the man knows how to score points.

It’s also not like he inherited a powerhouse in Oxford. I love the good people of Mississippi, but let’s not get it twisted. They needed a ton of help, and Kiffin is bringing it.

Now, if Ole Miss can ever find a defense to match with their powerful offense, they’re going to be dominating down in Oxford. Either way, Kiffin should flip CBS Sports the bird for getting this kind of disrespect.

P.S.: If you ever have the chance to visit Oxford for a game, I suggest you do it. I went in 2017, and it’s electric.