Liam Neeson’s New Movie ‘The Ice Road’ Looks Outrageous

Liam Neeson’s new movie “The Ice Road” looks absolutely outrageous.

The plot of the Netflix film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “After the collapse of a diamond mine in northern Canada, ice road truckers (Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne) race against the clock, before the ice thaws and the miners are trapped. Will they make it in time and intact?” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of things to come, this movie is going to be downright absurd. Give the preview a watch below.

I’m honestly not even sure what is going on with this movie. Neeson is leading a rescue convoy for trapped miners and some sinister actors are trying to stop him?

That seems to be the plot on its face, but it’s just almost too much to handle.

Look, I’m as big of a Liam Neeson fan as the next person, but let’s get real. He’s at his best when he’s killing bad guys in a movie like “Taken.”

Racing through an ice road just doesn’t do it for me. I hope I’m wrong, but “The Ice Road” just looks like it’s going to be laughable.

For those interested, you can catch it June 25. Again, I hope I’m wrong, but something tells me I won’t be.