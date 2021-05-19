Porn Star Maitland Ward Set To Release Memoir With Publisher Simon And Schuster

Actress and porn star Maitland Ward signed a major book deal with Simon & Schuster to produce a memoir in 2022.

The memoir, titled “My Escape From Hollywood: Why I Left to Become a Porn Star,” will cover her transition from “The Bold and the Beautiful,” to “Boy Meets World” and then into her porn career, according to a press release from BSG PR.

Maitland Ward to Release Memoir Through Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books https://t.co/AiQuVX2kku @MaitlandWard pic.twitter.com/pFYYKwGbA4 — AVN Media Network (@AVNMediaNetwork) May 19, 2021

“This is one of the proudest moments of my career,” Ward said in a statement included in the press release. “I’m so thrilled that I get to share my life and story in such a unique and impactful way. I am beyond grateful to Simon & Schuster and Atria books for having belief in my writing and my voice.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Returning To Television After Making Shift To Porn Industry)

“Maitland’s witty, incisive voice drew all of us in from the first page,” Ward’s senior editor Michelle Herrera Mulligan said in the press release. “Her rare perspective on the sexism she experienced first-hand in Hollywood, and the liberation she’s found in women-produced adult entertainment, will inspire, shock, and inform a generation eager to learn her story.”

Ward is reportedly returning to the television world soon.

Ward is starring in and producing the upcoming comedy series “The Big Time,” according to the New York Post. Ward made the shift into the porn industry in 2019. While she is starring in a mainstream show, she has said she doesn’t plan on leaving the porn industry completely.