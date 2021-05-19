REPORT: Brazilian Singer MC Kevin Falls To His Death After He Panicked About Being Caught Cheating On His Wife In Threesome

Brazilian musician MC Kevin reportedly fell to his death Sunday after he panicked about his wife catching him cheating, the Daily Mail reported.

MC Kevin attempted to jump from one balcony to another after thinking he was going to be caught having a threesome with a model and a friend, according to the report published Tuesday by the outlet.

The model, Bianca Domingues, told police MC Kevin “believed that his wife was at the bedroom door, he was scared and tried to leave,” the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Instagram Model Claims Quintez Cephus Stole Her Stuff And Cheated)

The musician was reportedly found near the pool after falling from five stories up and was transported to Miguel Couto Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MC Kevin had two heart attacks while in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, sources reportedly told Metropoles.

The singer was buried Tuesday at São Paulo, the outlet reported.

MC Kevin’s wife, Deolane Bezerra, shared a tribute to the singer Monday night, the Daily Mail reported.

“And on that that you spoke in my ear, @Life is now until death separates us,” Bezerra reportedly wrote in Portuguese.

“And I am unique that just as well as we separate, we were not either for anything or anyone, being happy was our goal,” she reportedly continued. “How we laughed at the criticism … How did we live everything so fast? … We had to hurry to be happy, your destiny was place.”

“You left and took a piece of me, you were always so incredible … I waited 33 years to be happy and you abandon me? It is not fair you will leave like this! It is not! It is not! My love.”