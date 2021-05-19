‘Badge Of Honor’: Michael Cohen Responds To Trump’s Mockery, Says He’s Prone To ‘Petty, Pathetic Temper Tantrums’

Michael Cohen, a former attorney for former President Donald Trump, responded Wednesday night to Trump’s criticism of him, saying that his former client is prone to “petty, pathetic temper tantrums.”

Cohen appeared Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” where he commented on Trump’s recent personal attack.

The former president had issued a statement earlier the same day, slamming Cohen for his role in the Tuesday initiation of a criminal investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

“[T]he District Attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me,” Trump wrote of Cohen in the Wednesday statement.

WATCH:

“I want to let you have an opportunity to respond to Donald Trump’s disparagement of you if you care to,” Joy Reid, the show’s host, said to Cohen. (RELATED: Trump Organization Facing Criminal Investigation, NY AG Says)

“This is a guy who has an affair, actually multiple affairs while his wife had just had a child. The child separation act which was just a disgrace and denigrated America’s standing in the world, his attacking on President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, leaving millions of Americans without health coverage, his racist rants which we know are just every day, including the fact that he couldn’t even mention George Floyd’s name at any point in time, and finally, January 6th, the big lie, and his continuous promotion of the big lie,” Cohen retorted.

“So I wear it as a badge of honor. Thank you for that, Donald. I appreciate it,” he added.

“I think it’s worth me saying when he’s talking about my credibility, I personally think … that my credibility is a lot more in demand than Trump’s petty, pathetic temper tantrums masquerading as strength,” Cohen said.

Cohen also said that he learned of the former president’s criticism through the show’s producers, as he no longer keeps up to date with Trump’s statements. The former lawyer added that he is happy Trump is “mic’d out right now,” referring to Twitter’s permanent ban of his account.