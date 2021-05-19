Editorial

The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is In Great Shape After Losing More Than 100 Pounds

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Fitness Expert and former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie and Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Thor) "The Mountain" lead a march through the streets of Times Square to celebrate the launch of Monster Energy's new performance beverage REIGN Total Body Fuel on April 16, 2019 in New York City.

Hafthor Bjornsson is in great shape these days.

Bjornsson, who played The Mountain on “Game of Thrones,” recently posted on Instagram that he’s lost more than 100 pounds, and now weighs less than 350 pounds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did he lose a bunch of weight, but he also appears to be in much shape. Take a look below.

Bjornsson is a shockingly large person, which is why he was perfect to be The Mountain in “Game of Thrones.”

He didn’t have to speak. He just had to stand around and look incredibly menacing. Well, when you’re 6’9″ and weight north of 450 pounds, that’s not hard to do.

Also, you’ll never hear me hating on anyone for getting in shape. I used to be incredibly fat and out of shape. I ate like garbage and housed soda all day long.

Then one day in October 2018, I decided I should probably stop doing that, and I’m no longer disgusting.

So, major props to Bjornsson for taking a big step forward with his health by dropping more than 100 pounds! That’s great news for any man.