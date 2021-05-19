The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is In Great Shape After Losing More Than 100 Pounds

Hafthor Bjornsson is in great shape these days.

Bjornsson, who played The Mountain on "Game of Thrones," recently posted on Instagram that he's lost more than 100 pounds, and now weighs less than 350 pounds.

Not only did he lose a bunch of weight, but he also appears to be in much shape. Take a look below.

Bjornsson is a shockingly large person, which is why he was perfect to be The Mountain in “Game of Thrones.”

He didn’t have to speak. He just had to stand around and look incredibly menacing. Well, when you’re 6’9″ and weight north of 450 pounds, that’s not hard to do.

Also, you’ll never hear me hating on anyone for getting in shape. I used to be incredibly fat and out of shape. I ate like garbage and housed soda all day long.

Then one day in October 2018, I decided I should probably stop doing that, and I’m no longer disgusting.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

So, major props to Bjornsson for taking a big step forward with his health by dropping more than 100 pounds! That’s great news for any man.