New Book Alleges Obama Smeared ‘Madman’ Trump As ‘Racist, Sexist Pig’

A new book alleges that former President Barack Obama smeared former President Donald Trump in private conversations as a “madman” and a “racist, sexist pig.”

The comments are reported in Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere’s upcoming book “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump.” The Guardian obtained an advanced copy of the book, which will be published next week, though excerpts have been published in other outlets.

‘Madman … racist, sexist pig’: new book details Obama’s real thoughts on Trump https://t.co/b6aoRCff7z — The Guardian (@guardian) May 19, 2021

For much of Trump’s presidency, Obama mostly abided by the convention that former presidents do not attack their successors in public. He often called out the Trump administration’s policies in remarks without directly mentioning his successor by name, though his later remarks around the 2020 election were more explicitly critical of Trump.

“He’s a madman,” Dovere quoted Obama telling donors and advisers, according to the Guardian. The book alleges that Obama smeared Trump in front of “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation.” (RELATED: Obama Claims He Expected Trump’s Presidency To Only Last One Term)

Dovere also quoted Obama as saying, “I didn’t think it would be this bad,” in reference to Trump’s presidency, sometimes adding, “I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sex pig.” Dovere further alleged that Obama would sometimes refer to Trump as “that fucking lunatic” with a shake of his head, according to the Guardian.

Obama’s harshest comments about his successor, Dovere wrote, came whenever Trump was speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly during the investigation of Russian election interference and alleged ties between Trump and Russia.

“That corrupt motherfucker,” Dovere quoted Obama as saying, according to the Guardian.

Trump publicly criticized Obama on numerous occasions both before and during his presidency.