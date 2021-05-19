REPORT: Rashida Tlaib Headlined Fundraiser Hosted By Activist Who Promoted Holocaust Denial

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib reportedly attended a fundraiser earlier this year which was hosted by a Palestinian activist who has previously made anti-Semitic comments on social media.

In a report by Fox News, it has been uncovered that Tlaib was the featured speaker at a fundraiser hosted by Maher Abdel-qader, a Palestinian American with a history of making anti-Semitic comments and pushing Holocaust denial.

In 2019, when asked by The New York Times about her relationship with Abdel-qader, Tlaib said “It is unfair to be held responsible for the statements of others, especially when my actions — including votes as a Michigan legislator and leading the Take On Hate campaign — make clear that I oppose all forms of hate and condemn those who dehumanize others.” Tlaib said.

Abdel-qader was a fundraiser for Tlaib’s first run for Congress during the 2018 midterm elections.

The fundraiser Tlaib reportedly headlined earlier this year, which was held in support of Sam Rasoul, a Palestinian American running for Virginia’s lieutenant governor, occurred on March 27 via Zoom. It listed ticket prices varying from $100 to $5,000.(RELATED: Tlaib Reportedly Unfollows Anti-Semetic Instagram Account After Being Called Out)

In the weeks prior to the fundraiser, Abdel-qader posted a picture to his instagram account linking Israel to Nazi Germany.

According to a prior investigation conducted by The Daily Caller News Foundation, Tlaib’s was a member Abdel-qader of a Facebook group called “Palestinian American Congress” which was founded by Abdel-qader and was a hotbed of anti-Semitic hatre.

In 2018, Abdel-qader posted a video which made an anti-Semitic claim that Jews aren’t really Jewish. The video also called Jews “satanic,” and pushed false conspiracy theories questioning whether six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Abedel-qader later apologized for the video, while Tlaib remained relatively quiet regarding her supporter’s controversial posts.