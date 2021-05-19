Royal Palace Announces Life-Changing News For Princess Beatrice

The royal palace announced life-changing news on Wednesday about Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who expecting their first child together.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year," a post on Instagram from Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family read, along with a photo of the happy couple on their wedding in July 2020.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the post added.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew looked perfect in a white satin puffed sleeve gown with a diamond pattern down the front that she borrowed from the queen for her private ceremony in Windsor, E! News reported.

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal family read at the time. “The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! #JustMarried #RoyalWedding The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday 17th July. pic.twitter.com/1WMW1nUQ0q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Princess Beatrice made headlines last year after reports surfaced that she had secretly wed Mozzi after previously postponing their special day planned in May 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.