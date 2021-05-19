Summer Is Coming: Redecorate Your Backyard With These 17 Outdoor Entertainment Essentials

Now that winter has finally come and gone, we’re all going to be spending a lot more time outside. Whether it’s hanging out by the fire pit with a few friends or watching the kids go for a swim, it’s essential you have an outdoor area your whole family can enjoy. Thus, awe-inspiring outdoor entertainment space is absolutely necessary. We recognized this and selected some of the best outdoor entertainment products to create your ideal backyard oasis. Be sure to check them out below:

Traditional bug spray can smell terrible, never mind the fact that it can be bad for your skin. But how else could we avoid getting bit by bugs? Now, you can repel bugs like mosquitoes, flies, and gnats without the stinky spray. Introducing the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller! This device can be placed on any patio, balcony, deck, porch, pool area, and more. It’s scent-free and highly effective thanks to its natural bug-repellant found in plants.

Get it here for just $19.55!

Introducing the TACKLIFE Outdoor Fire Pit Table! This Amazon best-selling fire pit uses propane fuel as a green alternative to a traditional fire pit so you don’t inhale smoke and ash. It’s also made of solid steel to prevent harsh wear and tear in harsh weather conditions.

What’s unique about this fire pit is that it’s totally multifunctional. When you’re done sitting by the fire with friends and family, the steel cover transforms the pit into a decorative table to enjoy a cup of coffee or cocktails. Plus, the bottom steel panel gives off a wicker look, adding a touch of elegance to any backyard.

Get it here for just $219.19!

If you’ve ever had a dinner party outside during the summer, you know all too well just how susceptible your food is to being attacked by flies and other bugs. But don’t worry! This summer can be different. Thanks to these collapsable tents, your freshly baked goods, and cleverly crafted meals will be protected from pesky bugs. The nets can cover plates up to 16 inches in diameter. Plus, the device also allows you to stop animals from munching on your fresh garden herbs.

Get it here for only $12.99!

This #1 best-selling hammock is the perfect relaxing addition to any backyard. With a maximum weight of 450lbs, it’s safe to say you can comfortably relax in this hammock alone or with a friend! The hammock stand is constructed from heavy-duty steel that can be put together in mere minutes!

Get it here for only $119.99!

This BPA-free plastic entertainment set is crafted to look just like glass. And let me tell you, it really does! Your purchase will come with four, 16 0z. tumblers, one pitcher, and a matching serving tray. Plus, all of the products are dishwasher safe, making cleanup an absolute breeze.

Get it here for only $40.11. But hurry, this set is very popular. There are only a few left in stock!

This #1 New Release is the perfect addition to your backyard this summer. This product acts as a cooler and a unique tabletop all in one. When you’re chilling by the pool, hot tub, or fire pit, you need a place to put your drinks. This patio table provides ample space to store all of your beverages.

Get it here for just $92.99!

I’ve witnessed this product in action the other day, and let me tell you I’ve never seen anything like it! If you’re someone who likes to spend a ton of time outside, this is a necessity. There’s no need to get your beverage all dirty from sand or dirt any more thanks to this ingenious product. Simply stick these holders into the ground and voila! Your drink will never get dirty again.

Get it here for just $37.95!

Are you looking for a comfy lounge chair that’s also extremely stylish? Well, look no further. This adjustable chaise lounge chair is made from lightweight rattan material that is resistant to wear-and-tear, making it ideal for outdoor use. It also comes with a two-inch padded cushion for added comfort.

Get it here for just $249.99!

This product offers a modern take on a classic backyard staple: tiki torches! All you have to do to get these torches to work is fill them with the required liquid. Each torch will provide you with six hours of laid-back, summer vibes. Please remember though, do not fill these canisters will combustible liquids like kerosene or alcohol!

Get it here for only $49.99!

Do you want to make your backyard look like a fairytale? We know you do, because who doesn’t? That’s why we’ve hand-selected these awesome curtain lights! These curtain lights perfectly wrap-around windows, canopy beds, balconies, patios, walls, you name it. They come with several different light settings ranging from twinkle, flash, steady, slow-wave, and more! Add a touch of class and sophistication to your yard this summer with these lights!

Get it here for only $21.99!

This chic outdoor dining set is a #1 bestseller. With raving reviews from more than 1,000 customers, it’s safe to say you’ll greatly enjoy this product. Made from sturdy rattan material, this set pervades elegance and simplicity. Listen to what one customer had to say about their purchase:

“This patio furniture set looks great. The pieces are sturdy yet light enough to move around. Assembly is very straightforward.”

Get it here for only $457.99!

For some of us, summer nights may end in chilly temperatures. But just because it gets cool at night doesn’t mean your party should stop! This patio heater provides a heating radius of up to 9 feet and runs off of propane. Simply insert the propane tank of your choice into the bottom compartment of the device. On chilly nights, you and your guests will be so happy you have this gadget.

Get it here for only $140!

This highly-rated outdoor table tennis table is begging to be your next purchase. It’s made with a thick aluminum plastic composite surface that makes it resistant to all weather conditions. The two halves of the table can fold up on either side in case you only have one player, or if you just want to practice your skills!

It is compact and mobile, meaning if you want to move the table from outside to indoors in the winter, all you have to do is fold it up and wheel it away thanks to the handy three-inch caster wheels.

Get your game on and purchase it here for only $519.95!

Who doesn’t love a good summer cookout? Weber products are iconic in the grilling world. The Weber Spirit E-310 gives you 529 square inches of grilling space to cook all of your favorite summer meals. This grill is built to last thanks to its rust-free porcelain-enameled lid. Plus, it’s compatible with standard 20lbs propane tanks.

Get it here for just $569!

These discreet speakers will blend in with anyone’s backyard! Disguised to appear like rocks, these speakers produce 200 watts of power, making your favorite songs sound crystal clear and crisp. The surround sound aspect of these speakers makes them perfect for filling large outdoor spaces.

Get it here for just $199.99!

Think of the ever-so-popular game of Jenga. It usually stands about one foot tall, right? Now times that by four and voila! You have the Grantville Tumbling Timber toy. The Grantville Tumbling Timber toy is suitable for adults, kids, and everyone in between. Each block is made from 100% pine wood, providing strength and durability. Party guests, family members, and friends of all ages will deeply enjoy this summer game.

Get it here for just $49.89!

The Techwood Electric 14″ BBQ Grill‘s relatively small size makes it a perfect fit for any apartment or patio. Don’t let its size deceive you, as it can cook up to 15 servings of food at once. Whether you’re cooking dinner for guests or for family, this grill can cook it all in one shot. Plus, you can bring this grill inside if the weather appears to be inclement. Now that’s something you absolutely cannot do with a traditional gas grill!

Get your own Techwood Electric BBQ Grill for only $82.89 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

