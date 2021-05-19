Rep. Massie ‘Files’ Threat Of No-Mask Fine From Pelosi Into Trash Can

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie posted a picture Wednesday showing a letter threatening fines for violation of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask rule in a trash can.

“Just filed @SpeakerPelosi ’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule,” the caption reads.

Massie and around eight other House Republicans reportedly refused to wear masks on the House floor Tuesday.

“I can’t hear you with your mask on,” Massie shouted at an unspecified Democratic Rep. who confronted the group. The warning letter supposedly stemmed from Massie’s Tuesday violation of House Resolution 38.

Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule. pic.twitter.com/KwKlbAV0Ml — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2021

“Pursuant to House Resolution 38, you were observed not wearing a mask on the Floor of the House on May 18, 2021. You were then asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives, unless recognized to speak by the chair,” the letter signed by House Sergeant-at-Arms Gen. William Walker reads.

“This letter is to inform you that a further violation of House Resolution 38 will result in a $500 fine for the next violation and a $2,500 fine for any subsequent violations,” the letter continues.

Prior to the Tuesday floor vote, Massie had warned that the fine would not deter him from acting in accordance with the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, which now allows unvaccinated people to forego masks. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Call On Pelosi To Return House To Normal, End Mask Mandate After New CDC Guidelines Released)

“We’ve had enough.” Massie wrote in a Tuesday tweet. “We are refusing to wear our masks on the floor during this vote in spite of Pelosi’s threat to take $500 from each of us.”

“Her rule is not based on science. All you need to know is the mask rule has only ever applied to members when they can be seen on TV!” the congressman added.