Trump Organization Facing Criminal Investigation, NY AG Says

The Trump Organization is facing a criminal investigation in addition to the civil probe, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office said Tuesday.

The attorney general’s office has been investigating the Trump Organization since 2019 and is just now adding the criminal element, according to CNN. A spokesman for the attorney general’s office noted that the Trump Organization was recently informed of the addition.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” spokesman Fabien Levy said according to CNN. “We have no additional comment.”

James is working alongside the Manhattan district attorney’s office, CNN reported. The Manhattan office has been investigating the Trump Organization for various possible fraud, including tax fraud.

Former President Donald Trump has decried the investigation as a “witch hunt.” In February, the Supreme Court ruled that the investigations could include the former president’s tax returns. (RELATED: Trump Cannot Block The Release Of His Financial Records To Prosecutors, Supreme Court Rules)

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country,” Trump said at the time.

“This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, [New York Democratic] Governor Andrew Cuomo.”