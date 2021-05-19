‘Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam’: Entrepreneur Exposes Big Business Gone Woke

Biotech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy joined the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura to discuss the new release of his upcoming book “Woke, INC: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and why liberals and conservatives should care about this issue.

Just recently Major League Baseball moved its all-star game from Atlanta to Denver to protest Georgia’s new voter ID laws in the latest example of corporations playing a role in the social justice movement.

“Today wokeism isn’t about challenging the system it is the system,” Ramaswamy said. “The reason it become the system it ended up merging with American capitalism as we know to create this new monster of capitalism.”(RELATED : The Woke Capitalism List: 50 Times Huge Companies Sided With The Social Justice Warriors)

United Airlines announced in April that in the next decade the company would make more than 50% of their hires women and people of color.

According to Ramaswamy, China is benefitting from corporations becoming more active in the social justice movement by avoiding criticism on human right issues like the treatment of Uyghur Muslims. Nike, Apple and Coca-Cola lobbied to weaken a bill that would prevent these companies from manufacturing products made by the labor of Uyghur Muslims all while promoting a social justice message in the United States.

“They are now using wokeism as a tool to playback against us, were Disney or the NBA can criticize the U.S. vocally but stays silent as they continue to expand in the Chinese market,” says Ramaswamy.

