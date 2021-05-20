The Camp Randall Renovation Renderings Are Absolutely Gorgeous

The renovation plans for Camp Randall are beautiful.

The Wisconsin Badgers released a look at the renders for the football stadium, and it’s straight stadium porn for football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The renovation will include a premium club, covered loge seats and a terrace. The expectation is that it’ll be finished by the start of the 2022 season. Check out the renderings below.

Melt this renovation down and inject it straight into my veins. I love everything about it. It’s almost too sexy to handle, and the fact it’ll be ready by next season is awesome.

That premium club has my name written all over it. Usually, I sit with the common men, but if that’s where the beer is, sign me up ASAP.

I don’t watch the Badgers sober anyways. If I’m going to be at the stadium, I might as well be in the part that will sell me beer.

Big things are happening right now in Madison, and I can’t wait to see how it looks when it’s finished. Our football team is fixing for a major bounce back season and our stadium is getting a great renovation.

As a fan, what more could you ever want? Go, Badgers, go!