Chris Rock Recommends His Ex-Wife’s Divorce Lawyer To John Mulaney: ‘He’ll Get You Your Money’

Comedian Chris Rock recommended his ex-wife’s divorce lawyer to comedian John Mulaney, who recently announced his own divorce, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“The other night I saw Mulaney,” Rock told Fallon during the interview Tuesday. “Mulaney’s working on new stuff, Mulaney’s getting divorced.” (RELATED: Olivia Munn Once Claimed She Was ‘Obsessed’ With John Mulaney Years Before They Started Dating)

WATCH:

“This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer,” the comedian told Fallon. “I was like, ‘You should get this guy — he’ll get you your money.'”

“This guy is good, because I walked out with nothing,” Rock added. “I couldn’t even afford the tickets tonight! You think I’m joking, but I really did.”

Rock previously admitted to cheating on his now ex-wife with three different women during their marriage.

Mulaney asked for a divorce from his wife in February after he returned from his 60-day rehab program, Page Six first reported.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler confirmed to Page Six through her representative. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Days after the divorce was announced, reports surfaced claiming Mulaney had started dating actress Olivia Munn following his separation from Tendler. The romance has not been confirmed by either Mulaney or Munn at this time.