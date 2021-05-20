Woman Details Accusations Against Danny Masterson In Court, Says He Hit Her And Raped Her

A woman detailed her rape accusation against “That 70s Show” actor Danny Masterson in court Wednesday, Fox News reported.

“I tried pushing him off me and saying no I dont want to have sex with you,” the woman reportedly said in court, the outlet reported. “He wouldn’t stop. So I did something that I knew would make him angry and likely to get off me. I pulled his hair. He has these rules, ‘no touch hair rule,’ ‘no touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

Danny Masterson accuser details alleged rape, says he hit her when she fought backhttps://t.co/ghVQTMS0fS — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2021

The woman, only identified as Christina B., is one of three woman who have accused Masterson of rape. The incidents reportedly occurred in 2001 and 2003. (RELATED: Danny Masterson Enters Not Guilty Plea To Rape Charges)

Thomas Mesereau, Masterson’s lawyer, denied the alleged incident constituted rape in court Wednesday, according to Fox News.

Christina B. was reportedly in a relationship with Masterson for six years.

Police arrested Masterson back in June after he was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. He entered a not guilty plea in January and has been out on bail.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Mesereau shared in a statement in June.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” the lawyer added. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”