Deshaun Watson Returns To Instagram For The First Time Since He Was Hit With More Than 20 Lawsuits

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has broken his silence on social media.

According to Adam Wexler, the dual-threat quarterback posted an Instagram story of himself working out, and it’s his first time posting since denying the initial allegation against him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, Watson faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

I don’t want to sound too harsh, but this is a very tone-deaf thing for Watson to do. He’s facing more than 20 lawsuits accusing him of disgusting sexual behavior!

Not only that, the police are also involved and investigating. It might not be the best time on the planet to post a workout video.

In fact, he probably shouldn’t say much of anything. He should let his lawyers take care of the situation and remain silent.

While a workout video might seem minor on its face, it comes off like he’s unaware of the situation he’s in. There’s a very real chance he doesn’t play this season. Yet, he appears to be gearing up for week one.

Be smarter, Watson. Be smarter.