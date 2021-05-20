Deshaun Watson Returns To Instagram For The First Time Since He Was Hit With More Than 20 Lawsuits

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has broken his silence on social media.

According to Adam Wexler, the dual-threat quarterback posted an Instagram story of himself working out, and it’s his first time posting since denying the initial allegation against him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

As of right now, Watson faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

I don’t want to sound too harsh, but this is a very tone-deaf thing for Watson to do. He’s facing more than 20 lawsuits accusing him of disgusting sexual behavior!

Not only that, the police are also involved and investigating. It might not be the best time on the planet to post a workout video.

In fact, he probably shouldn’t say much of anything. He should let his lawyers take care of the situation and remain silent.

While a workout video might seem minor on its face, it comes off like he’s unaware of the situation he’s in. There’s a very real chance he doesn’t play this season. Yet, he appears to be gearing up for week one.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Be smarter, Watson. Be smarter.