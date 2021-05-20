Sergeant Stabbed In The Head In ‘Unprovoked’ Attack, Suspect In Custody

A New York police officer was stabbed in what is being called an ‘unprovoked assault’ on Thursday, according to authorities.

The unidentified Dobbs Ferry sergeant was assisting Con Edison with their work in the 200 Beacon Hill area when the officer was assaulted, according to authorities. News 12 reported the officer was stabbed.

BREAKING NEWS: News 12 has learned a Dobbs Ferry police officer was stabbed Thursday afternoon in what was described as an unprovoked attack.https://t.co/PkSPAIRT7N — News12HV (@News12HV) May 20, 2021

The incident happened just after 2:00 p.m., according to ABC 7 New York. The suspect allegedly ran up behind the sergeant and stabbed the officer multiple times, including in the head, according to ABC 7 New York. The officer reportedly lost a lot of blood but is expected to survive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital after being “seriously injured,” according to the report.

#BREAKING: Dobbs Ferry Village: Police officer injured in stabbing was victim of unprovoked attack while assisting Con Edison. Now being treated @WestchesterMed. Suspect in custody. — Scott McGee (@ScottMcGee12) May 20, 2021



Police said a suspect is in custody and that there are no other details available at the time.

Witnesses told the Daily Caller there were multiple officers scouring the area appearing to search for a weapon.

Police said there would be additional police presence and road closures in the area. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy ‘Ambushed’ And Shot By Suspect In Theft)

Dobbs Ferry is located approximately 25 miles north of New York City.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.