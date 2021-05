KAMALA HARRIS SAYS COVID HAS CREATED A CHANCE TO TRANSFORM AMERICA… ‘YOU KNOW, AS WE EMERGE FROM THE PANDEMIC, I BELIEVE THAT WE ARE AT THE START OF A NEW ERA. I BELIEVE THAT WE HAVE A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY NOW TO SHAPE OUR NATION’S FUTURE, TO TRANSFORM HOW WE LIVE, HOW WE WORK, AND HOW WE VOTE.’ (VIDEO)