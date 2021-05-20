The Houston Texans Sign Quarterback Jeff Driskel

The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Florida Gators quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the team worth up to $2.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Driskel will get $500,000 in guaranteed money. You can read the full contract details below.

Veteran QB Jeff Driskel, who spent last season with Denver, is is signing with the Texans, per his agents at @NSAFootball. – 250k SB

– 1M Base (500k Guarantee)

– 500k 46-Man (30k/game)

– 750k PTI

150k @ 20%

300k @ 30%

300k @ 40% Total = 1yr/2.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

The decision to sign Driskel, who last played for the Broncos, comes as Deshaun Watson’s future remains very much up in the air as he faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault.

Now, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, Ryan Finley and Driskel all in the quarterback room to step in if Watson can’t play during the 2021 season.

Texans’ QBs now include Jeff Driskell, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, Davis Mills and Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/bO2jha3kTH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

The fact the Texans drafted a quarterback with their first pick in the 2021 draft and have signed another QB through free agency seems to indicate they’re getting ready for Watson to miss time.

There’s simply no reason to have five quarterbacks in the QB room in the NFL. Not only that, Taylor, Mills and Driskel all have guaranteed money.

That makes cutting them painful.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

It’s still unclear whether or not Watson will miss time this season, but the Texans are clearly prepared for the possibility.