Editorial

The Houston Texans Sign Quarterback Jeff Driskel

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Jeff Driskel #2 of the Detroit Lions warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Houston Texans have signed quarterback Jeff Driskel.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Florida Gators quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the team worth up to $2.5 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Driskel will get $500,000 in guaranteed money. You can read the full contract details below.

The decision to sign Driskel, who last played for the Broncos, comes as Deshaun Watson’s future remains very much up in the air as he faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault.

Now, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, Ryan Finley and Driskel all in the quarterback room to step in if Watson can’t play during the 2021 season.

The fact the Texans drafted a quarterback with their first pick in the 2021 draft and have signed another QB through free agency seems to indicate they’re getting ready for Watson to miss time.

There’s simply no reason to have five quarterbacks in the QB room in the NFL. Not only that, Taylor, Mills and Driskel all have guaranteed money.

That makes cutting them painful.

It’s still unclear whether or not Watson will miss time this season, but the Texans are clearly prepared for the possibility.