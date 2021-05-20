Jay Cutler Is Now In The Meat Selling Business

Jay Cutler has taken his talents to the world of meats.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback announced Thursday that he’s teamed up with famous butcher Pat LaFrieda to create Cuts, which supplies subscribers with different cuts of premium meats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

Honestly, this looks awesome. Cutler is known outdoorsman, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that he’s decided to get into meat.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Pat LaFrieda, but a quick Google search told me that he’s the real deal when it comes to butchering up tasty meat.

It looks like Cutler has found himself a great business partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

A lot of people seemed to think Cutler would come out balling when it was revealed him and Kristin Cavallari were divorcing.

Well, I’d say he’s not just doing well, but he’s winning. He’s spending his time hunting, owning the internet and starting a meat distribution company.

Cutler is almost doing too much winning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram)

Props to Jay Cutler for continuing to be the man.