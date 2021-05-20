Jill Biden Wows In Gorgeous Red Pantsuit During Trip To Children’s Hospital

Jill Biden definitely wowed when she stepped out in a gorgeous pantsuit during a trip to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
The first lady looked striking in a bright red button up long-sleeve jacket and pant combo as she joined White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci during a tour of the hospital’s vaccination site. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)
She completed the great look with loose hair, a white button-up top and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)
FLOTUS can be heard referring to Fauci as “our American hero” during the visit. The comments are met by a round of cheers and applause in a clip posted on Twitter by The Recount.
First Lady Jill Biden refers to Dr. Fauci as “our American hero” while visiting a vaccine site at the Children’s National Hospital. pic.twitter.com/BRRglfmufD
— The Recount (@therecount) May 20, 2021