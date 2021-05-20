Sixth-Grade Teacher Arrested At School For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

A sixth-grade teacher at a public school in California was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, KTLA reported.

Joseph William Page, 39, was identified by investigators working as part of a task force searching for people who are allegedly trading images depicting child pornography, according to the Orange County Register. Investigators did not comment on the “amount, or specific nature of the suspected child pornography images,” the Anaheim Police Department said, according to KTLA.

Page was arrested at his workplace, Guinn Elementary School, which is part of the Anaheim Elementary School District. Police did not arrest Page in front of students or in a classroom, Anaheim Elementary School District Director of School Safety and Operations told the Orange County Register.

Investigators served a search warrant at Page’s home in Anaheim, but did not say what they found at the residence, according to KTLA. Police told KTLA that they finally had enough evidence to arrest Page on Wednesday and didn’t want to waste time because of the suspect’s position as a teacher.

Police added that they do not believe any students at the school were victims in the child pornography offenses, KTLA reported.

Numerous teachers have been arrested on child pornography possession charges.

In April, a first-grade teacher at a Texas public school was charged with possession of child pornography after police allegedly found numerous images showing an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with children as young as three. (RELATED: First-Grade Teacher At Texas Public School Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography)

Days later, another Texas public school teacher was arrested on the same charges.

One teacher, who taught fourth grade at a Florida public school and also had advertised on nanny websites as a babysitter, was arrested for allegedly attempted to solicit a 2-year-old child online for sex.