Korean War Veteran To Receive Medal Of Honor After Ordering Men To Abandon Him During Operation

Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday for his heroism during the Korean War.

The White House announced the ceremony Wednesday after Puckett spoke with President Joe Biden earlier this month, according to the Military Times.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In will also be in attendance for the ceremony Friday, according to the White House.

Puckett led 51 Army Rangers and nine Korean soldiers Nov. 25 and 26, 1950, in capturing a hill overlooking Chongchon River in current-day North Korea. During the operation, Puckett purposefully exposed himself to enemy forces to draw gunfire in an effort to help others find the enemy forces. (RELATED: Medal Of Honor Recipient And WWII Hero Charles Coolidge Is The Definition Of An American Badass)

After Puckett was severely injured from enemy fire, he ordered his men to abandon him on the hill. However, Puckett’s soldiers defied his orders and brought him back to safety.

Puckett was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross 70 years ago as a result of his heroic actions, Military Times reported. It is the second-highest military award for the Army.

After retiring from active duty in 1971, Puckett has been “very active in military affairs and his local community,” according to the White House.

The Medal of Honor ceremony Friday for Puckett will be the first by Biden while president.