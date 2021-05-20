LeBron James Gives The Best Acting Performance Of 2021 After Being Fouled By Draymond Green

LeBron James deserves an Oscar for his acting performance Wednesday night during a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Late in the game in the NBA’s play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers star drove to the hoop when he was fouled by Draymond Green. Instead of taking the foul like a man, he behaved like he’d just been shot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You probably think I’m kidding. I’m not. Watch the proof below.

LeBron stayed on the ground after being fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/BtC5Bu5U4c — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2021

What an absolute joke. I’ve watched the play several times, and I’m telling you right now that LeBron was absolutely selling that.

Was he fouled? Sure. Was he fouled hard in the face and eye like he was acting? Absolutely not. Not even close.

I’ve seen harder hits in a church. It should be humiliating for him to behave that way.

Draymond was called for a common foul on LeBron. LeBron stayed down after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/8dRol1ovsp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

To make matters even more embarrassing for LeBron, he said the absolutely horrific foul caused him to see three rims on his game-winning shot.

This is beyond parody.

LeBron on his game-winning shot: “After Draymond’s finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there. I just shot for the middle one” (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/Di0Je54UWT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2021

I guess you can always count on some great dramatics from LeBron. Looks like he should be a star in Hollywood once his NBA career is over.