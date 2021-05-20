Police Search Democratic Mayor’s Home, Arrest Husband On Drug Charges

The husband of Rochester, New York’s Democratic mayor will be arraigned on drug charges Thursday after police raided the home the day prior.

Timothy Granison was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with a drug investigation, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. He previously served five years probation for a 1997 jewelry store robbery. Granison’s wife, Lovely Warren, served as mayor of Rochester since 2014.

The husband of Mayor Lovely Warren, Timothy Granison, being escorted out of State Police barracks tonight in handcuffs. https://t.co/rD7fHfzono — Brett Davidsen (@whec_bdavidsen) May 20, 2021

Granison is facing two drug possession charges and one weapons charge. All three charges are felonies.

Granison’s lawyer, John DeMarco, told the Democrat and Chronicle that he was “unclear at this point as to whether the execution of the search warrants and any items seized are in any manner supportive … of their allegations.”

Warren issued a statement on the search through her communications office. “The Mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community. She hopes to learn more information this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Here is a statement from Mayor Warren’s communications director. pic.twitter.com/WJXVxW4C4k — Tyler Brown 13 WHAM (@tbrown13WHAM) May 19, 2021

Warren received national attention in 2020 after she fired Rochester’s police chief and suspended seven officers over the death of Daniel Prude, an black man in police custody. Police body camera footage showed Prude placed in physical restraints after he resisted arrest, but Warren and police held back the footage “for fear that its release might civil unrest and violence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.” (RELATED: Protesters Take To The Streets After Grand Jury Votes Not To Charge Officers Involved In Daniel Prude’s Death)

Warren is also under indictment for campaign finance violations, but those charges are unrelated to Wednesday’s search, The Associated Press reported.