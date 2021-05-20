Editorial

Kwame Brown Continues To Destroy Matt Barnes After Podcast Invitation

LEXINGTON, KY - AUGUST 06: Kwame Brown #54 of the 3 Headed Monsters is introduced during week seven of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Rupp Arena on August 6, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/BIG3/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kwame Brown has zero interest in mending his relationship with Matt Barnes.

Barnes and Brown have been beefing ever since Gilbert Arenas ripped the former number one overall pick on the “All the Smoke” podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since then, Brown has turned into the greatest content machine on the internet, and Barnes invited him on the podcast to clear the air and mend the fences.

Well, as I’m sure you can imagine, Brown had zero interest in the offer and only further ratcheted things up. Check out his response in the video posted by TMZ below.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but as I’ve already said, Brown is dominating this situation.

If you listen to his burns and messages, they’re actually pretty accurate and entertaining. Sure, his language is rough, but he’s making some points.

For example, he told Matt Barnes to stop talking about weed and instead focus on handing out book bags to young children.

All things considered, that’s not a bad idea!

This is truly the greatest thing to happen to the NBA in a very long time, and I sincerely mean that. For the first time in a long time, I’m thoroughly entertained by guys attached to the NBA.