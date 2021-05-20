Kwame Brown Continues To Destroy Matt Barnes After Podcast Invitation

Kwame Brown has zero interest in mending his relationship with Matt Barnes.

Barnes and Brown have been beefing ever since Gilbert Arenas ripped the former number one overall pick on the “All the Smoke” podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gilbert Arenas on Kwame Brown pic.twitter.com/zKL3GhM181 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 17, 2021

Kwame Brown has a message for Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/Q5qub7cp3Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

Since then, Brown has turned into the greatest content machine on the internet, and Barnes invited him on the podcast to clear the air and mend the fences.

Matt Barnes responds to Kwame Brown pic.twitter.com/MU3t59CfMu — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 19, 2021

Well, as I’m sure you can imagine, Brown had zero interest in the offer and only further ratcheted things up. Check out his response in the video posted by TMZ below.

I have no idea how this situation is going to end, but as I’ve already said, Brown is dominating this situation.

If you listen to his burns and messages, they’re actually pretty accurate and entertaining. Sure, his language is rough, but he’s making some points.

again, I don’t think Kwame is taking the he’s [wasn’t good] criticism offensive as much he’s taking the way it was delivered. in a digital age with a teenage son, that can’t be something that sits well with anyone on the other end of such remarks. pic.twitter.com/ZM21SEM0R9 — Sean Alcide (@Sean_Lyric) May 18, 2021

For example, he told Matt Barnes to stop talking about weed and instead focus on handing out book bags to young children.

All things considered, that’s not a bad idea!

Kwame Brown responds to Matt Barnes pic.twitter.com/AUsImljYYb — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 19, 2021

This is truly the greatest thing to happen to the NBA in a very long time, and I sincerely mean that. For the first time in a long time, I’m thoroughly entertained by guys attached to the NBA.