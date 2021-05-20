REPORT: Radio Icon Walks Off His Show While On-Air After Being Told To Quit Joking About Demi Lovato

A radio icon in Boston reportedly walked off his show while on-air after being told to stop making jokes about Demi Lovato who announced “they are non-binary.”

Boston’s long-time radio host Matt Siegel, the on-air talent of “Matty in the Morning” on KISS-108, was doing a bit on the show about the pop star , BarStoolSports.com reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety)

The clip can of him explaining to Boston.com what happened can be heard below. (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson)

‘Matty, out’: Audio clip of Matt Siegel (Matty in the Morning) @Kiss108 apparently quitting live on the air this morning (via Kevin Doyle) pic.twitter.com/YToNubWkJr — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 19, 2021

“I’m against her binary thing; I think she’s a troubled woman and a lot of young people are taking her seriously and it bothers me,” Siegel shared. “But of course, it’s a comedy show, so I did it in the context of jokes.”

“We were having fun with it, and my boss called up and said that I’d crossed the line and they didn’t want me talking about it anymore,” he added. “I responded by saying, ‘If I can’t talk about what I’m thinking at this point in my career, I don’t want to be on the radio anymore.'”

“I am the biggest of all time, and they said, ‘Shut up, Matt! Stop talking,'” Siegel continued. “Well, I hope you’re happy, because I just stopped talking. Matty out.”

Later, Siegel shared with the outlet he doesn’t think his departure from the show is permanent but does believe his time is coming to an end due to the woke culture.

“It’s not personal, it’s professional,” Siegel shared. “He said he doesn’t want me talking about this… Today I was anti wokeness and I can’t do that, so basically, what I’m told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be….”

“It’s not personal, it’s professional. He said he doesn’t want me talking about this… Today I was anti wokeness and I can’t do that, so basically, what I’m told is, I can talk about light, funny things like where the Jonas Brothers are going to be…. — Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) May 19, 2021

“…but I can’t do what I really want to do, which is just be a funny comic and tell it like it is…. so I’m ending my portion of the radio show right now… It has been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end,” he concluded.