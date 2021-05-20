‘I Will Not Be Bullied’: Meghan McCain Calls Out ‘Uneducated Celebrities’ Who Are Attacking Her For Supporting Israel

Meghan McCain said she will be not “be bullied” or “intimated” as she called out “uneducated celebrities” who have attacked her for supporting Israel.

“I stand with Israel and the Israeli people today, tomorrow, always,” the co-host of “The View” captioned her post on Instagram on Thursday, along with an image of the flag of Israel amid the current Israel-Palestine conflict. (RELATED: ‘Advocate For Throwing Jews Into The Sea’: Israel Slams Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestinian March)

“I will not be bullied, virtue signaled, or intimidated ~ especially by some uneducated celebrities on social media who have absolutely no idea what they are talking about,” she added, noting there has been “a 438% increase” in “Jewish hate crimes” across the globe this week. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain)

“There are videos circulating on social media of Jewish people being targeted and physically attacked in restaurants in Los Angeles and kosher stores in New York City,” McCain continued. “Ask yourself why? This month is Jewish History Month and I’ve seen next to nothing about it in mainstream media, ask yourself why?”

The former Fox News co-host then said “Anti semitism is the last socially acceptable form of bigotry” and said it must be called out.

“I stand against Jewish racism, as I do all racism,” Meghan concluded. “This seems to be something a lot of you have a hard time saying today, I promise you no one is going to forget who remained silent.”

The week of attacks between the two country reportedly left more than 200 Palestinian’s dead according to Gaza health officials, with 10 people killed in Israel, the Hill reported.