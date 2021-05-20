Morgan Wallen Takes Stage In Nashville For First Time Since N-Word Video Surfaced

Morgan Wallen took the stage in Nashville for the first time since a video surfaced of him in January using the N-word.

The 28-year-old country singer took performed Wednesday night at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk bar after he was introduced in front of a seemingly packed house, TMZ reported. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

He grabbed the mic to cheers, asking the crowd what was going on and how they were doing. (RELATED: Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’)

At one point, he even noted it was his first time on stage in a “long time” and so he called for fans to sing loud with him.

Judging by the TikTok in the piece, things started out a bit shaky, but it appears he found his groove quickly as he sang his hits “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You.” The crowd appeared to love it.

The video surfaced online of the “More Than My Hometown” hitmaker using the racial slur in January. Country Music Television announced in February it was removing the singer’s appearances and music from their stations because of the slur, TMZ reported at the time.

Wallen later posted a video for fans apologizing for using the N-word and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.