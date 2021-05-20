Nancy Pelosi Seen On Video Hugging, Chatting While Maskless In Crowded White House Room Despite Her Own Policy

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was seen on video standing in a crowded White House room maskless and chatting with others after several Republican House lawmakers were fined for defying her mask policy, numerous sources reported.

Videos show Pelosi walking through the East Room of the White House Thursday, hugging and talking to other maskless lawmakers, Newsweek reported.

Some accused Pelosi of hypocrisy for not wearing a mask in the crowded room one day after three Republicans were fined $500 each for refusing to comply with a mask mandate Pelosi imposed. Pelosi’s policy — which applies to vaccinated and non vaccinated people — was still enforced although Washington, D.C. was no longer mandating vaccinated people wear masks. (RELATED: Three GOP Lawmakers Fined $500 For Defying Nancy Pelosi’s Mask Mandate)

“We have to wait for them to be vaccinated, because they are selfishly a dangerment [sic] to other people, including staff people here,” Pelosi said earlier on Thursday, according to Newsweek.

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne, Florida Rep. Brian Mast and Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks were the lawmakers hit with the fine, while seven other Republicans who were maskless were issued a warning because it was their first offense.

Former Trump administration press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Pelosi on Twitter for perceived “hypocrisy.”

“Just watched a video of Nancy Pelosi not wearing a mask in a crowded room despite fining her GOP colleagues for following the science & no longer wearing the mask!”

“Despite fining House members who don’t wear masks, Nancy Pelosi wears no mask while walking through a maskless crowd,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) said on Twitter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance in mid-May, along with the White House, to say fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask for most indoor and outdoor activities.

More than 30 Republicans sent a letter to Pelosi on May 14 calling on her to abide by the CDC guidelines and drop the mask mandate in the House.