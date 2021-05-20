Members Of Nazi Third Reich Speak In Upcoming Film ‘Final Account’

A documentary that includes interviews with participants who served under Adolf Hitler’s Final Solution will be released Friday, May 21, in theaters, the Military Times reported Wednesday.

Luke Holland’s documentary “Final Account” explores the mindset of the perpetrators in Nazi Germany, according to the Military Times. (RELATED: CNN Condemns ‘Abhorrent’ Pro-Hitler Tweets From Freelance Contributor, Says He Will Not Work With Company In ‘Any Capacity’ Again)

“Holland’s filmed interviews are collected in an archive exploring the individual motivations, actions, and attempted justifications of those who perpetrated the Shoah,” according to the USC Shoah Foundation. “The son of a Jewish refugee from Vienna and descendant of Jews killed by the Third Reich, Luke demonstrated remarkable courage in his attempt to help all of us understand how other humans could commit genocide.”

Holland spent more than ten years filming participants before dying at the age of 71 from brain cancer, according to the Military Times.

The film’s associate producer and executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, Dr. Stephen Smith, told the Military Times about a moment in which Holland asked an interviewee if he was a perpetrator. The individual responded, “How dare you defile the name of the Fuhrer!”

On another occasion, Holland visited with a woman three times before she finally admitted on camera she went to Sachsenhausen concentration camp with her boss who was performing medical experiments on prisoners.

“We wouldn’t have this material without Luke’s ability to be able to find, talk to, and extract this remarkable information,” Smith said.