The Palace Was ‘Horrified’ By Megan Markle’s ‘Lavish’ Baby Shower, Biographer Says

Aides in the palace were reportedly “horrified” by Meghan Markle’s “lavish” baby shower American celebrities held for her back in 2019, royal experts said.

“They walked in through the front entrance carrying these enormous bags from the most expensive shops in New York,” Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said of the “trashy” baby shower during the documentary, “A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown,” the Daily Mail noted.

“Crowds gathered because they were all celebrities, there was Gayle King from CBS, Serena Williams and Amal Clooney,” Seward continued. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Labeled As ‘Extravagant’ After Spending $500,000 In 2018)

Markle flew to the U.S. in March of 2019 to celebrate the impending arrival of baby Archie at a shower hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney, as previously reported.

“I remember speaking to a palace aide at the time who rolled their eyes, they were horrified that something so common was happening within the House of Windsor,” royal expert Omid Scobie reportedly said in the documentary.

“We had never seen someone throw this very lavish affair to celebrate the impending arrival of a baby,” Scobie reportedly added.

At the time of the shower, a former aide to Princess Diana told Page Six that Markle could “alienate” the people she was supposed to be serving.

“This is a clear sign that Meghan thinks that being a royal Duchess is about celebrity — not royalty,” Patrick Jephson told the outlet at the time.