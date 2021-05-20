POLL: Majority Of Israelis Oppose Ceasefire With Hamas

A majority of Israelis oppose a ceasefire with Hamas, according to a new poll.

Direct Polls found that 72% of Israelis oppose negotiating a ceasefire with Hamas, while 66% believe that Israel has been more successful in its latest round of fighting with the terrorist organization than it had been previously, according to The Times of Israel. Direct Polls asked the question to 684 Israelis with a 4.3% margin of error.

“A survey cited by Channel 12 news finds that the majority of Israelis do not believe Israel should negotiate a ceasefire now. The poll finds that 72% say the operation should continue.” https://t.co/q17V1RSgwI — Martin Kramer (@Martin_Kramer) May 20, 2021

The terrorist organization has launched more than 4,000 rockets at Israel since May 10, according to The Washington Post. In response, Israeli fighter jets bombed multiple military targets in Gaza, including tunnels used by Hamas. (RELATED: Dozens Of Senators Call For Cease Fire Between Israel And Hamas)

Some Democrats, most notably members of “the Squad,” have claimed that Palestinians are subject to “ethnic cleansing,” and are attempting to block a $735 million arms deal to the US ally.

“For decades, the U.S. has sold billions of dollars in weaponry to Israel without ever requiring them to respect basic Palestinian rights,” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said. “In so doing, we have directly contributed to the death, displacement and disenfranchisement of millions.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Ocasio-Cortez Admits She Has No Clue What She’s Talking About Immediately After Attacking Israel)

Israel and Hamas have engaged in violent conflict four times since 2003.