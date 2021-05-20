REPORT: ‘Secret Roommate’ Ad In Portland Demands Someone Okay With ‘Loud Sex Noises’

An ad in Portland looking for a roommate seeks a tenant that is ok with being a “secret roommate” and ok with loud sex noises from the other roommates who have sex together, according to The Post Millennial.

The room being advertised is an 8 feet by 8 feet section of the living room constructed out of recycled doors and a shower curtain, The Post Millennial reported. The tenant must be ok with walls not extending to the ceiling, loud sex noises, and pay $302 a month for tent. They must also be ok with being a “secret roommate” that the landlord doesn’t know about, according to the ad.

The ad was for ‘Creature’s Co-op,’ which identifies itself as a queer collective according to screenshots of the ad posted on Twitter.

“Creature’s Co-op” stated that purpose is to build “a community of creatures that share common goals,” according to the Post Millennial. They aim to “embrace differences, hold accountability for safe and warm spaces, and be as conscientious as possible in pursuit of a healthy environment.”

Applicants to live there must not be “racist, homophobic, transphobic, or a misogynist” according to the ad, and also believe ACAB – an acronym used by antifa that means “all cops are bastards,” The Post Millennial reported. They also must love dogs, according to the Post Millennial.

Other details on the ad require the new roommate-to-be to have little belongings as there is a lack of space in the house, assigned weekly chore nights, ok with hosting strangers who need shelter on a couch in the place, monthly house meetings, paying utilities, and contributing to a free food pile.

Creature’s Co-Op is headed by Brandy “Jo” Taylor Fish, according to The Post Millennial. Fish, 27, was a significant contributor to an Antifa group that raised cash for bail of those arrested known as Defense Fund PDX. Funds for this organization go to Antifa members who were arrested during protests and are used to pay for pay for bail, legal fees and fines, lawyers, discovery, investigations, personal material support and any other financial needs that arise during the legal process, according to their website.