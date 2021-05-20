REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Has Spent Time Golfing With Broncos President John Elway

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly spent time with Denver Broncos President John Elway.

There has been a ton of speculation about whether or not the Packers will ship Rodgers out of town, and the Broncos have been a popular team named as a landing spot.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

Well, you can only expect rumors to heat up after a report Elway and Rodgers recently spent time golfing together.

According to Romi Bean, Rodgers and Elway recently played golf and poker in California. You can listen to her break the situation down below.

In terms of what could pour gasoline on the situation, Rodgers golfing with Elway will 100% amplify rumors that he’s headed to Denver.

You know who knows that? Aaron Rodgers, which is probably exactly why he chose to golf with Elway. He knew exactly what he was doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

The man is doing whatever is possible in order to get shipped out of Green Bay, and he’s not even trying to hide it.

At this point, does anyone think the relationship is salvageable.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but I still continue to believe his days are over playing for the Packers.