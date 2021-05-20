REPORT: Tim Tebow Officially Signs With The Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow has reportedly inked his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Schefter, Tebow signed his deal Thursday morning, and will be on the field immediately practicing as a tight end as part of the off-season program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Terms of the contract weren’t released, but you can bet that he’s coming in on a minimum deal or close to it.

Tim Tebow signed his contract this morning with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. He will be on the field today for the team’s off-season program as he sets out to compete for a roster spot at tight end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

Tim Tebow has told those around him that he knows the challenge that is ahead of him and, as usual, he embraces it. https://t.co/Y4V23IlSrv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2021

We’ve been waiting for the pen to actually hit the paper ever since it was reported that Tebow was joining the Jaguars, and it’s now a done deal.

After several years away from football, Tebow is finally back in the NFL.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Granted, he’s not back in the NFL as a quarterback, but he’s still back. Urban Meyer is giving him the chance to compete for a roster spot as a tight end.

If that doesn’t make your interest shoot up, then I have to wonder whether or not you’re even a fan.

I hope like hell he makes the team. The dude dominates the news cycle and so many pro-Kaepernick people will be pissed. Bring it on!