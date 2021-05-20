Editorial

REPORT: Tim Tebow Officially Signs With The Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after they team scored a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA's BCS National Championship football game in Miami

(REUTERS/Hans Deryk, US)

Tim Tebow has reportedly inked his deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Schefter, Tebow signed his deal Thursday morning, and will be on the field immediately practicing as a tight end as part of the off-season program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Terms of the contract weren’t released, but you can bet that he’s coming in on a minimum deal or close to it.

We’ve been waiting for the pen to actually hit the paper ever since it was reported that Tebow was joining the Jaguars, and it’s now a done deal.

After several years away from football, Tebow is finally back in the NFL.

Granted, he’s not back in the NFL as a quarterback, but he’s still back. Urban Meyer is giving him the chance to compete for a roster spot as a tight end.

If that doesn’t make your interest shoot up, then I have to wonder whether or not you’re even a fan.

I hope like hell he makes the team. The dude dominates the news cycle and so many pro-Kaepernick people will be pissed. Bring it on!