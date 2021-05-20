EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Demand Department Of Education Withdraw Rule Forcing Critical Race Theory In Schools

A group of House Republicans sent a Wednesday night letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona urging him to withdraw a proposal that may force schools to teach critical race theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project.

The letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, was spearheaded by North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop and Texas Rep. Chip Roy and was signed by 24 other Republicans. In the letter, the lawmakers call on Cardona to withdraw the proposal to adopt grantmaking priorities “to improve … [t]he quality of American history, civics, and government education,” saying the department could hold back grants to schools that don’t buy into CRT curriculum and the “1619 Project.”

“Today concludes the period for comment upon the U.S. Department of Education’s referenced proposal to adopt explicitly racialized grantmaking priorities in order ‘to improve … [t]he quality of American history, civics, and government education.’ A more wrong-headed, unamerican proposal would be difficult to imagine. Yet, the country must recognize that very soon President Biden’s embrace of the poisonous and anti-American ideology of critical race theory threatens to become official policy of the United States government, directed toward our most impressionable citizens — primary and secondary school students across the country,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

“As countless Americans know that this effort is wrong, we join more than 24,000 individuals who have commented during the past 30 days, to express our dismay and objections to the proposal,” they added.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies. The 1619 project has been criticized by experts for repeated historical inaccuracies and teaches America’s “true founding” was when the first slaves were brought over and makes slavery the main focus of American history.

“Critical Race Theory is nothing more than cultural Marxism. It masquerades as history, but is designed to mislead and divide. For the sake of our children’s future, we must fight this now,” Bishop told the Daily Caller.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The proposal from the Department of Education aims to “support the development of culturally responsive teaching and learning and the promotion of information literacy skills in grants under these programs.”

“There is growing acknowledgement of the importance of including, in the teaching and learning of our country’s history, both the consequences of slavery, and the significant contributions of Black Americans to our society,” the proposal continues. “This acknowledgement is reflected, for example, in the New York Times’ landmark “1619 Project” and in the resources of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History.”

Earlier in May, a group of House Republicans introduced two pieces of legislation that would fully defund CRT. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Fully Defund Critical Race Theory)

One bill is titled the “The Stop CRT Act” and bans all federal funding for promoting or teaching CRT. It will also implement former President Donald Trump’s executive order that banned CRT from being promoted in the federal government.

The other bill is titled “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act,” and is a House companion bill to Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton’s Senate bill, which would make sure military members are not subject to CRT. (RELATED: ‘Ideological Poison’: Tom Cotton Slams Military’s Promotion Of Critical Race Theory)

Cotton’s bill, the “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act of 2021,” would ban trainings that instruct military members to believe “any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other race” and that the U.S. “is a fundamentally racist country,” according to a copy of the bill.