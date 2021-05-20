Missing Woman’s Ex-Boyfriend Named Person Of Interest After Her Body Was Found Stuffed Under His Mattress

A missing woman’s ex-boyfriend was named a person of interest Thursday after her body was found stuffed under his mattress, according to The New York Post.

Robin Elizabeth Allmon, 42, was missing for several days in Arkansas until she was discovered under her ex-boyfriend Maurice Winda’s mattress, according to the report. Allmon’s body appeared to have been deceased for several days. Authorities are currently looking for Winda, who did not show up to work at the Hughes Sanitation Department.

Bobby May, the Sheriff of the St. Francis County Sheriff’s office, said the victim was “wrapped in a bedsheet with a mattress laying on top of the body, and there was no one at home,” according to the Post.

The victim’s daughter, Nancy Allmon, told WREG Winda failed to show up at court on assault charges, and alleged Winda took her mother against her will to Winda’s house.

“In my eyes, in my heart, nothing will make me believe my mom was willingly going in that house on her own. I believe he got my mom. He forced my mom,” Allman said.

“The last known person for her to be with was her ex-boyfriend, and he had been abusing her and assaulting her,” the daughter alleged. “He blacked her eye. Her eye was black, like over, she ended up going to the hospital. She had a fractured eye socket.”

Authorities are still waiting for a specific cause of death, according to The New York Post.