The 49ers Have Been ‘Upfront’ With Jimmy Garoppolo About The State Of The Team And Trey Lance

The San Francisco 49ers have apparently been very straightforward with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo about the state of the team.

The 49ers selected former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and it’s clear that the franchise will be his sooner than later. How has Jimmy G handled it? Well, the team has been very “upfront” with him about the whole situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I think Jimmy’s got a really good trust in myself and (Coach Kyle Shanahan). I think you earn that, and I think from day one, we’ve been very upfront with Jimmy,” general manager John Lynch said on the 49ers WebZone, according to Outkick.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and I assume that Jimmy G is smart enough to understand that fact.

The 49ers want to go a different direction, that’s been known for a while and they eliminated any doubt the moment Lance was drafted third overall.

The good news for Jimmy G is that once he’s inevitably cut loose or traded, there will be multiple teams after him. The guy can still play, despite the fact he’s going to lose his job in San Francisco. The Trey Lance area is here, and he needs to accept it.