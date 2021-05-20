South Carolina Is Planning On Having 100% Capacity This Football Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks plan on having a packed house this upcoming football season.

The Gamecocks announced late Wednesday afternoon that the plan is to have 100% capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We can’t wait to see everyone in Williams-Brice Stadium this fall! Welcome Home! Link: https://t.co/63a5O9JcMy — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 19, 2021

“There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement.

This is music to my ears, and I’m sure the great people down in South Carolina love it as well. The time for restricting capacity at sporting events ended the moment anyone who wanted the coronavirus vaccine could get it.

By the time the end of August gets here, there’ll be no excuse for people who want some shots to not have them. If you don’t want to get the vaccine, then that’s your choice.

Either way, it’s time for people to have the option to return to sporting events, and the Gamecocks have now joined a long list of programs that are planning on 100% capacity.

It’s time to pack the stadiums just like we did prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Get it done!