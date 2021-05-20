EXCLUSIVE: Tennessee Republicans Send Letter To DHS, HHS Calling For Answers Over Facilities Used To House Illegal Immigrants

A group of Tennessee Republicans will send a Thursday letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary Xavier Becerra and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling for answers over reports that migrant children are allegedly being transported to Chattanooga.

In the letter first obtained by the Daily Caller, Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty and Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleischmann call on the two government agencies to hold a briefing with them to discuss the management of unaccompanied minors — specifically in Chattanooga and the state of Tennessee — after a report surfaced that migrant children are allegedly being transported at night to cities throughout the southeastern U.S.

“We write to seek information on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) management of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) in federal custody and the facilities used to house them. We are particularly concerned about recent reports regarding the use of Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a central location for resettling UACs in the United States,” the lawmakers said in the letter.

“There are media reports that, within the last week, at least four planes carrying UACs landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before swiftly boarding the children onto buses and transporting them to multiple cities across the southeastern United States for apparent resettlement, with zero transparency regarding what was happening. For months, reports have detailed how thousands of children are being housed in neglectful conditions at mass shelters operated by HHS under a veil of secrecy,” they continued.

“We are deeply troubled by the lack of transparency and accountability regarding the conditions that HHS is subjecting these children to,” they added.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

WRCBtv obtained video of planes carrying migrant children landing at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga. One video shows a plane landing at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, and another shows children exiting a plane on Saturday night. (RELATED: Local Report Alleges Migrants Are Being Secretly Flown Into Tennessee In Middle Of Night. Republican Lawmakers Want Answers)

According to WRCBtv, flight records also showed a fourth plane landed on Wednesday, May 19, in the early morning. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Send Letter To DHS Secretary About COVID-19 Positive Illegal Immigrants Being Bused To NC)

“The Biden Administration is reportedly flying migrant children to Tennessee under the cover of darkness. This operation is being conducted in total secrecy without the knowledge or consent of Tennesseans or their elected officials. We are demanding the administration be transparent with Tennesseans — how many children are they trafficking through our state and where are they taking them? Tennesseans are not okay with it, and this must be halted,” Blackburn told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

Migrant children were also reportedly seen getting into buses owned by a Georgia company called Coast-to-Coast Tours, the outlet reported.