‘The David Hookstead Show’: Chris Rock Destroys Cancel Culture, Tim Tebow Is Back In The NFL, NBA Ratings Continue To Tank, College Football Is 100 Days Away And More

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Welcome to episode four of “The David Hookstead,” and we have a great show lined up for all of you today.

Today, we’re discussing Chris Rock taking a flamethrower to cancel culture, Tim Tebow returning to the NFL, NBA ratings are in steep decline, college football being 100 days away, Nick Saban ranked the top coach in America, a woman allegedly kills a man with her butt and Deshaun Watson’s tone-deaf social media post.

Let’s dive right in.

Thanks for tuning in for today’s episode, and make sure to check back Monday for all new episodes of “The David Hookstead Show.”

In the meantime, enjoy a few of our old episodes!