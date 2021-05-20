Trump Scolds ‘Wayward Republicans’ For Not Sticking Together Like Democrats On Jan. 6 Commission Vote

Former President Donald Trump criticized House Republicans’ division on the January 6 commission vote in a statement Thursday.

Trump criticized the 35 House Republicans that voted in favor of the 9/11 style Jan. 6 commission Wednesday that intends to investigate the Capitol riot that occurred on Jan 6, the Daily Caller previously reported. The former president referred to the GOP representatives that voted in favor of the commission “wayward Republicans” and said the Republican Party, unlike the Democrats, fails to stick together.

“See, 35 wayward Republicans-they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t,” Trump said.

Trump had urged Republican members of the House to vote against the commission calling it a “Democrat trap” in a Tuesday statement. He added other murders throughout the country should be investigated in addition to the killings at the Capitol riot, the Daily Caller previously reported.

Trump’s statement on the 35 GOP defectors on the Jan. 6 Commission vote: pic.twitter.com/SWHZDggPCZ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 20, 2021

Trump named congressional Republicans Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming that had broken away from the majority of their party and insinuated that they have divided the GOP. (RELATED: Republicans Split On Jan. 6 Commission As McCarthy Announces Opposition)

“They [the Democrats] don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do,” he said.

The former president concluded the statement saying the division amongst the party has caused the GOP to be ineffective and that it will cost them in elections.

“Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!” Trump warned.

House Republicans that voted for the commission include Cheney, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, and Rep. John Katko of New York, CNN reported.