Here’s A Look At All The Evidence Of UFO’s Released In The Last Year

Discussions about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), which used to be taboo, are now becoming more common. Skeptics say that any suggestions that UFOs might be real are ridiculous, while others have urged the government to take UFOs more seriously.

The phenomenon of UFOs rose to the spotlight recently after the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of footage recorded by Navy personnel that showed an Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) seeming to defy the laws of physics. The footage, taken aboard the USS Omaha in 2019, is now being investigated by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force (UAPTF).

Susan Gough, the spokesperson for the Pentagon, confirmed to the Daily Caller that the footage is authentic and that the UAPTF is investigating. Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who has urged lawmakers to take the issues of UAPs seriously, gave the Pentagon a June 1 deadline to provide a comprehensive report to Congress detailing their research about UAPs. (RELATED: Shaq Says He’s A Believer In UFOs, Claims He Saw One In 1997)

Navy personnel captured one 18-second-long video and four still images, taken in three separate instances. The Debrief first published a photo called “Acorn” in December of 2020, which was taken by a Weapons System Officer in the backseat of a fighter jet. The 18-second video showed an aircraft shaped like a triangle that appeared to be surrounded by small glowing orbs. Veteran UFO researchers Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp obtained the footage and verified its authenticity.

Corbell and Knapp also obtained the other three images, which were all taken on March 4, 2019. Corbell said one of the UAPs shown in the images is a transmedium vehicle that “was observed descending into the water without destruction” and could not be found in the water despite using a submarine to search for it.

Corbell also posted footage on his Instagram page showing a spherical UFO that appeared to descend into the water. He said that it was taken on July 15, 2019, off the coast of San Diego, California.

“60 Minutes” ran a segment on Sunday with the pilots who claim to have seen UFOs and the military personnel tasked with identifying them. The three possible explanations “60 Minutes” identified for the UFOs are highly classified and advanced military technology, technology from our enemies, or actual aliens.

Luis Elizondo, who spent 20 years running military intelligence operations, was asked to join the Pentagon’s “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program” (AATIP). The job of AATIP, Elizondo said, was to collect information on UFOs.

“I’m not telling you that it doesn’t sound wacky. What I’m telling you, it’s real,” says Luis Elizondo, a 20-year veteran of covert military intelligence operations, about UFOs. “What is it? What are its intentions? What are its capabilities?” https://t.co/N8Z0JM2tH5 pic.twitter.com/fVUZ3hQaIq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021

“I’m not telling you that it doesn’t sound whacky,” Elizondo told 60 Minutes. “What I’m telling you is, it’s real. The question is what is it, what are its intentions, what are its capabilities.”

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 – 700 g-forces, that can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar, and that can fly through air and water and possibly space … and can defy the natural effects of gravity,” he said. “That’s precisely what we’re seeing.”

60 Minutes then played footage from 2015, when a Navy aircrew filmed a fast-moving object off the Atlantic coast. Elizondo said that for some of the footage, there could be a “simple explanation” – but for others, there is not.

“Ultimately, when you have exhausted all those what-ifs and you’re still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it’s real, that’s when it becomes compelling and that’s when it becomes problematic,” he explained.

The Pentagon also confirmed the authenticity of U.S. Navy footage of three “unexplained aerial phenomena” that was released in April of 2020. The footage was captured by Navy fighter pilots in 2004 and 2015. About a month later, officials in Congress and the Pentagon received classified briefings on materials about “off-world vehicles not made on this earth.”

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed on Fox News in March that “there are a lot more” UFO sightings “than have been made public.” Ratcliffe said that the UFOs spotted by Air Force and Navy pilots have also “been picked up by satellite imagery.” When Ratcliffe was serving as Director of National Intelligence, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report from him and then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper on UFOs and their possible national security threat.

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio urged lawmakers to take UFOs seriously on 60 Minutes and slammed the “stigma” that surrounds discussions on UFOs. It remains to be seen what the June 1 report from the Pentagon will say, but after new evidence of UFOs came to light, it’s fair to say that the public’s interest has only gotten stronger.