Jews attacked in broad daylight in Times Square as anti-Semitic attacks spike nationwide

A Jewish man was beat down in the middle of Times Square Thursday as many others were harassed by pro-Palestinian mobs who threw fireworks and shouted profanities.

Videos posted to social media capture the horrific incident that occurred in broad daylight. A group of individuals wearing similar clothing to individuals seen in other videos supporting Palestinians are seen beating a man in the middle of the street as bystanders try to step in and help the man. As authorities closed in, the group of assailants flee the scene.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault.

The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a gang assault of a Jewish man in Times Square that happened this evening. If you have any information on any of the participants, DM us or call @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. We will post more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/dV7r4v2pV5 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 21, 2021

Barry Borgan, whose son Joey, 29, was the victim, told the Daily Caller his son sustained a concussion and was released from the hospital early Friday morning.

“He was going to a pro-Israel rally and wearing his yarmulke and he got ambushed, they climbed out of a van and basically pounded him into the street.”

“It’s open season on Jews,” Borgan said. “If Trump was president, this would not be going on. The squad and all these left-wing Democrats are causing all this anti-Semitism.”

Dov Hikind, former Democratic state assemblyman, told the Daily Caller the recent spike in anti-Semitic crimes is sickening.

“Jewish blood is flowing on the streets of New York, thats not an exaggeration. It’s out of control,” Hikind told the Daily Caller.

“Its going on in L.A., all over the country. Why are people silent? Jews are being beaten up by a bunch of people marauding the streets of New York, terrifying people, they’re looking for people who are identifiably Jewish.”

Hikind said the silence from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler was deafening.

“You have the radical left wing of the Democratic Party, they have taken over the entire Democratic Party. People are entitled to be extreme left and nuts, but where are all the other people who care?” Hikind said referring to the aforementioned individuals. “Why aren’t they speaking out? They’re afraid.”

“People are beside themselves and something needs to give,” he added. “Jews are not going to the slaughter anymore, we’ve done that multiple times, that’s over and finished.”

Cuomo released a statement Friday morning condemning the attacks.

“I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation,” Cuomo said. “Justice needs to be done and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of these attacks.”

Another video captures the moment pro-Palestinian protesters rip an Israeli flag out of the hands of a pro-Israel activist. Pro-Palestinian protesters then appear to punch the activist in the stomach as he tries to retrieve his flag.

Pro-Palestinian protesters instigate violence by having kids steal flags from Jewish protesters and then ganging up on them in NYC. pic.twitter.com/VmVIFWrFVx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 21, 2021

Another video captures what appears to be an all-out brawl in the middle of Times Square between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel activists, though it is unclear what sparked this particular fight.

Meanwhile, in NYC… Jews attacked in LA, NYC & other cities across America. You can be 100% sure the media would’ve pinned this on Trump if he was president. Now they say nothing as AOC, Tlaib, Omar & co incite racial & religious hatred. pic.twitter.com/MzMsyUXF25 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 21, 2021

Just blocks away from Times Square in the Diamond District pro-Palestinian protesters can be seen harassing Jews, screaming “Fuck you, you Zionists.”

Pro-Palestinian protestors in New York yell “f*ck you, you Zionists.” pic.twitter.com/0ieQlXC7u2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 21, 2021

Other video shows someone setting off fireworks in front of a group of individuals in the Diamond District, prompting them to flee into a nearby store for shelter.

Jews in New York City must be vigilant. Breaking reports emerging of 47 St Diamonds District. Fireworks are being thrown at Jews. Developing. pic.twitter.com/WV2VpnPqut — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) May 20, 2021

Another video posted to Instagram appears to show the moment a firework was thrown from the back of a vehicle traveling in a pro-Palestinian caravan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Israel Files ™ (@the.israel.files)

Another video appears to show pro-Palestinian protesters harassing and spitting on Jewish diners eating outdoors in the city.

These are not Palestinian terror supporters. These are actual terrorists on the streets of New York City. Attacking diners for one reason. They’re Jewish. pic.twitter.com/mVrhIh8mCc — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) May 21, 2021

International Human Rights Lawyer and Political Analyst Arsen Ostrovsky asked where the outrage was from New York leadership on Twitter.

I woke up to news of cease fire in #Israel, but scenes of the most sickening violence against #Jews in #NewYorkCity. Where is the Police? Where is the political leadership? Where are all the civil society and interfaith groups with whom Jews have proudly stood side-by-side with? — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 21, 2021

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey called the attacks “unacceptable.”

“Frightening attacks on Jews in Times Square of #NYC this evening. Many arrests made. Working with @NYPDHateCrimes and @NewYorkFBI as well as elected officials and the local Jewish community. Violence is absolutely unacceptable.”

Frightening attacks on Jews in Times Square of #NYC this evening. Many arrests made. Working with @NYPDHateCrimes and @NewYorkFBI, as well as elected officials and the local Jewish community. Violence is absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/HbKGaETVBU — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) May 21, 2021

There has been a recent spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, but the trend isn’t new. The ADL reported that 2019 had the highest amount of anti-Semitic crimes since the ADL began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. While 2020 saw a 4% decrease in anti-Semitic crimes, the ADL said it was still the third-highest year on record.

The ADL released preliminary data Thursday showing the spike in hate crimes since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began less than two weeks ago.

“As the violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, we are witnessing a dangerous and drastic surge in anti-Jewish hate right here at home,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “We are tracking acts of harassment, vandalism and violence as well as a torrent of online abuse.”

The ADL said they’ve seen “disturbing antisemitism” across social media platforms, noting an analysis of Twitter following the outbreak of violence showed more than 17,000 tweets used variations of the phrase “Hitler was right” between May 7 and May 14.

The ADL said Thursday “it has received more reports of possible antisemitic incidents since the conflict broke out in Israel, with 193 reports in the week after the crisis began, up from 131 the previous week.” (RELATED: CNN Condemns ‘Abhorrent’ Pro-Hitler Tweets From Freelance Contributor, Says He Will Not Work With Company In ‘Any Capacity’ Again)

In Los Angeles, police are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of Jewish diners were allegedly attacked by a pro-Palestinian mob. The mob allegedly went up to individuals and asked who was Jewish before beating up the individuals who responded that they indeed were.

Another video appears to show a Jewish man being hunted down in a parking lot in Los Angeles as he runs from vehicles chasing him through a parking lot waiving the Palestinian flag.

???? UPDATE: Some LA Jewish community leaders are trying to get more information about this disturbing video which is being shared on WhatsApp. It appears to show an Orthodox Jew being chased by two cars from the pro-Palestinian caravan above. 6/ pic.twitter.com/EKZokNJNRe — Sia Kordestani ???? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Authorities say the man escaped and sustained no injuries, according to USA Today.

In Miami, a Jewish family was allegedly verbally assaulted as they walked home from Synagogue, only to be saved by a gun owner, according to WPEC-TV.