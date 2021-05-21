Editorial

Ben Roethlisberger’s Foundation Donates $90,000 To Help Police Dogs

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) reacts in the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ben Roethlisberger has pulled off a 100% pure class move to help police dogs.

The Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback’s foundation recently announced it’ll donate $90,000 in grant money to different organizations to help with police K-9s. The money will be used for training, to get new equipment and for replacing dogs that have aged out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It has been an absolute privilege to be able to support the critical work of K-9 officers and their handlers over the past 14 years. To witness the bond between a dog and their handler has been very rewarding,” Big Ben said in part in a statement released about the donation.

Since 2007, Roethlisberger has donated more than $2 million to help K-9 units.

As a pro-dog person, I can’t love this move anymore than I already do. Police dogs have an incredibly difficult job to do.

They have to conduct searches and can be used to get suspects on the ground. When criminals with guns or knives decide to fight back, it can cost a K-9 unit their life.

I don’t care what you think about Big Ben or the Steelers. Anyone who steps up to help the police and police dogs is someone who deserves to get patted on the back.

Props to Roethlisberger for taking care of the people who make sure society doesn’t fall apart.