Bryson DeChambeau Claims He Saw Multiple UFOs In Texas, Describes Them As Metallic Discs

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau apparently has had an experience with UFOs.

The star golfer recently appeared on "PGA Championship Radio on SiriusXM," and the topic of UFOs was brought up.

Well, DeChambeau didn’t disappoint with his story. He claimed that he was with other people in Texas when he saw three multiple crafts in the sky that were “silver metallic.” He further added that he even has a picture of the UFOs.

Listen to him break it down below.

It’s the Monday of PGA Championship week! Naturally, Gary McCord and Drew Stoltz talked to Bryson DeChambeau about that one time he saw UFO’s.@thesleezyman | @b_dechambeau | @ChrisComoGolf | #GaryMcCord | #UFOs pic.twitter.com/dLzRTLBGAy — PGA Championship Radio on SiriusXM (@SiriusXMPGATOUR) May 18, 2021

Another day goes by, and we have another person stepping up with a UFO story. At this point, the floodgates aren’t just open.

We’ve blown them off the hinges with dynamite. Tons of celebrities and even President Obama have come forward to talk about UFOs.

Barack Obama Asked About Secret Alien Labs When He Was President, Says There Are Things He Can’t Tell The Public https://t.co/xmtsexsvNd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2021

If you’re not paying attention to the stories about UFOs at this point, then you’re just choosing to be ignorant.

Now, that’s not to say that there are little green men flying around. It doesn’t mean that at all. All that it means is that there is stuff in the sky that our own military has admitted they don’t know what it is.

For right now, I’m sticking with the theory that it’s our own tech. Mostly because I’m holding out hope that’s the case. The alternative option of aliens isn’t something any of us should hope for.

Let us know in the comments what you think the UFOs might be! I can’t wait to read your theories.